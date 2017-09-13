Gary O’Donovan has been forced out of the World Rowing Championships in Florida due to illness, but he will remain as first reserve.

Gary has withdrawn from the LM2x competition due to a viral infection that had compromised his preparations.

His brother Paul O'Donovan will now compete in the single lightweight sculls, an event where he is the reigning world champion.

Patrick Boomer, Fionnan McQuillan-Tolan, Sanita Puspure, Denise Walsh, Aileen Crowley and Aifric Keogh will also be part of the Irish team.

The competition begins on 24 September and will go ahead despite the damage to the Sarasota area in Florida after Hurricane Irma.

The Irish team to compete in Sarasota is as follows:

Men

LM1x : Paul O’ Donovan (Skibbereen RC)

LM2- : Mark O’ Donovan (Skibbereen RC) & Shane O’ Driscoll (Skibbereen RC)

M2- : Patrick Boomer (Belfast RC) & Fionnan McQuillan-Tolan (NUIG BC)

Women

W1x : Sanita Puspure (Old Collegians BC)

LW1x : Denise Walsh (Skibbereen RC)

W2- : Aileen Crowley (UCD BC) & Aifric Keogh (UCC RC)