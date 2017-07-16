Gary O'Donovan and Denise Walsh won the lightweight single sculls titles for Skibbereen and Sanita

Puspure of Old Collegians was untroubled in her win in the senior single sculls at the National Rowing Centre in Cork.

There was a shock in the women's pair, however.

Walsh was part of a Skibbereen crew which would have fancied their chances but were out-pulled by Eimear Lambe and Aileen Crowley of UCD, who won by 10 seconds.

Three Castles, a club formed in Blessington only five years ago, saw their junior double of Rory Quinn and Oisin Clune win in the second session.

Their junior quadruple, where the two were joined by Aaron Keogh and Tadhg McKnight, won the first race of the day, a thrilling final of the junior quadruple.

NUIG reached the impressive mark of eight titles for the weekend, while small clubs Fermoy and Clonmel also got off the mark with wins in the women's junior pair and the men's intermediate single respectively.

Cliodhna Nolan also put Carlow in the picture with a win in the women's club one single.

Morning Finals

Men’s Novice Eight: 1. QUBBC 06:21.561, 2. UCD 06:25.296, 3. DUBC 06:43.812

Women’s Senior Pair: 1. UCD 07:37.408, 2. Skibbereen 07:47.471, 3. Cork 07:48.002, 4. Bann 07:49.143, 5. Commercial A 08:10.097, 6. Commercial B 08:24.878

Women’s Senior Single Sculls: 1. Old Collegians (S Puspure) 08:02.636, 2. Skibbereen (O Hayes) 08:28.887, 3. Methodist (R McBrinn) 08:52.357

Women’s Junior Pair: 1. Fermoy 07:53.373, 2. Enniskillen 08:04.061, 3. Lee 08:18.374, 4. Commercial A 08:23.624, 5. Commercial B 08:25.749, 6. Galway 08:44.718

Men’s Lightweight Single Sculls: 1. Skibbereen (G O’Donovan) 07:22.320, 2. Skibbereen (A Burns) 07:32.367, 3. NUIG (T Dillon) 07:33.820, 4. Carlow (N Murphy) 07:35.664, 5. Waterford (R O’Mahony) 07:48.680, 6. QUB (M McNamee) 08:08.868

Women’s Intermediate Coxed Four: 1. NUIG 07:23.647, 2. Shannon 07:30.335, 3. Cork B 07:31.976, 4. St Michaels 07:34.038, 5. Cork A 07:38.585, 6. Commercial A 07:41.929

Men’s Intermediate Pair: 1. NUIG 06:56.088, 2. Shandon 06:58.401, 3. Cork 07:07.901, 4. Skibbereen A 07:08.417, 5. UCC B 07:13.776, 6. Commercial A 07:16.667

Women’s Lightweight Single Sculls: 1. Skibbereen (D Walsh) 08:09.960, 2. Bann (A O’Donovan) 08:33.992, 3. Carlow (A Byrne) 08:49.774

Men’s Junior Double Sculls: 1. Three Castles A 06:50.217, 2. Castleconnell A 06:52.061, 3. Clonmel 06:53.639, 4. Carlow A 07:05.562, 5. Lee 07:15.937, 6. Three Castles B 07:24.094

Men’s Club Coxed Four: 1. NUIG A 06:43.381, 2. Enniskillen 06:47.881, 3. Neptune A 06:48.647, 4. St Michaels A 06:50.366, 5. Skibbereen 06:52.663, 6. DUBC 07:06.304

Men’s Intermediate Single Sculls: 1. Clonmel (D Lynch) 07:10.250, 2. St Michaels (D O’Connor) 07:16.578, 3. UCC (R Byrne) 07:18.906, 4. Castleconnell (F Crowley) 07:20.031, 5. Skibbereen (K Mannix) 07:21.610, 6. Sligo (G Patterson) 07:27.407

Women’s Club Single Sculls: 1. Carlow (C Nolan) 08:15.218, 2. Lee Valley (E O’Mahony) 08:32.593, 3. Neptune (E Power) 08:34.328, 4. Kenmare (E Crowley) 08:41.688, 5. Belfast (O Donnelly) 08:43.797, 6. Belfast (E Cassidy) 08:55.438

Evening Finals

Women’s Club Eight: 1. NUIG 06:46.973, 2. DULBC A 06:51.849, 3. Enniskillen 06:55.208, 4. Skibbereen 07:00.333, 5. QULBC 07:05.052, 6. Cork B 07:14.928

Men’s Junior Pair: 1. Enniskillen B 06:52.043, 2. Cork 06:53.184, 3. Shandon B 07:01.044, 4. Methodist A 07:08.810, 5. Waterford A 07:12.075, 6. Commercial B 07:24.013

Women’s Junior Quadruple: 1. Lee 06:54.964, 2. Workmen’s 07:06.230, 3. New Ross 07:25.262, 4. Clonmel 07:33.512, 5. Offaly 07:40.544, 6. Belfast RC 07:49.122

Women’s Senior Eight: 1. UCD/Old Collegians 06:24.836, 2. Skibbereen/UCC 06:27.961, 3. NUIG/Cork 06:33.665, 4. St Michaels 06:42.243, 5. Commercial 06:43.821, 6. DULBC 07:13.588

Men’s Intermediate Double Sculls: 1. Clonmel 06:37.168, 2. UCC 06:44.934, 3. Skibbereen 06:48.479, 4. Castleconnell 06:51.433, 5. Commercial 07:00.606, 6. Cappoquin 07:37.585

Men’s Senior Eight: 1. Commercial 05:46.307 (above), 2. Skibbereen 05:47.948, 3. NUIG 05:48.385, 4. DUBC 05:53.714, 5. UCD B 05:55.979, 6. UCD A 06:03.308

Women’s Intermediate Single Sculls: 1. Bann (H Scott) 07:55.583, 2. Bann (A O’Donovan) 08:13.709, 3. Commercial (R Morris) 08:17.865, 4. Neptune (C Feerick) 08:19.037, 5. Garda (B Larson) 08:29.553, 6. Galway (F Murtagh) 08:34.225