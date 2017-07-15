Day two of the 2017 Irish Rowing Championships came to a premature end as wind speed increased to make conditions too challenging.

At 2.30pm racing was postponed and following a meeting with club captains and the Championships race committee, the decision was made to cancel all remaining races, meaning 29 races did not go ahead despite the earlier start time of 7.0am.

It’s hoped the schedule can run as planned tomorrow with these races placed where possible.

The finals that went ahead today did not disappoint, as spectators were once again treated to performances from some of the top athletes in the country.

Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan competed in the men’s senior pair against a St Michael’s crew of Eoin O’ Shea and Aidan McEvoy, who gave the European Champions and triple World Cup gold medallists a good race, finishing exactly five seconds behind them at the line.

The Skibbereen rowers were due to team up with fellow club mates Gary and Paul O’ Donovan in the men’s senior quadruple later in the day before the schedule was suspended, however the only other crew to challenge the Skibbereen 'super crew' had second thoughts and withdrew.

The junior result of the day was the women’s single sculls, where Hannah Scott of Bann Rowing Club had a great win by a margin of over nine seconds, ahead of Margaret Cremen in second and Aoife Casey in third, who both claimed Junior European silver together in a double scull earlier this year.

The junior women’s eights also provided a cracking contest, albeit it only for second and third place, as Enniskillen outclassed the field early on and took the win by just over 10 seconds. The crowd really got behind Cork Boat Club and Commercial Rowing Club who took second and third respectively, with just 0.437 seconds between them in a photo finish.

RESULTS

Men’s Intermediate Eight: 1. UCD A 05:50.019, 2. UCD B 05:53.223, 3. DUBC 05:54.082, 4. Commercial 05:57.176, 5. Cork 06:02.145, 6. QUBBC 06:12.880

Men’s Senior Pair: 1. Skibbereen 06:59.692, 2. St Michaels 07:04.692

Women’s Junior Single Sculls: 1. Bann (H Scott) 07:41.224, 2. Lee (M Cremen) 07:50.928, 3. Skibbereen (A Casey) 07:53.756, 4. Kenmare (G O’Brien) 08:00.913, 5. Bann (R Carson) 08:23.320, 6. Belfast (N Katthagen) 08:38.539

Women’s Novice Eight: 1. NUIG 06:38.948, 2. Neptune 07:04.449, 3. DULBC 07:07.746, 4. Cork 07:38.591

Men’s Junior Coxed Four: 1. Enniskillen 06:22.939, 2. Methodist 06:28.690, 3. St Michaels 06:30.799, 4. Neptune A 06:32.408, 5. St Josephs A 06:43.362, 6. Commercial 06:50.925

Women’s Intermediate Double Sculls: 1. Cork 07:09.947, 2. Skibbereen 07:16.869, 3. Bann 07:19.994, 4. Workmens 07:36.511, 5. Belfast 07:50.902, 6. DULBC 07:52.730

Men’s Club Single Sculls: 1. Pres Cork (D Higgins) 07:26.585, 2. Shandon (L Hayes-Nally) 07:29.101, 3. Portadown (A Laivins) 07:30.866, 4. Shandon (S O’Neill) 07:34.101, 5. Bann (A Christie) 07:34.991, 6. Cappoquin (S Landers) 07:49.164

Women’s Junior Eight: 1. Enniskillen 06:36.244, 2. Cork 06:46.276, 3. Commercial 06:46.713, 4. Col Iognaid 06:53.198, 5. Bann 06:54.245, 6. St Michaels 07:03.667