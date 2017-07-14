Skibbereen Rowing Club won two of the first three titles on offer at the Irish Rowing Championships today.
Paul and Gary O'Donovan had a facile win in the senior doubles over Tralee with Paul twice shattering the course record during the day.
The 23-year-old knocked almost eight seconds off the single sculls mark, having earlier teamed up with Mark O'Donovan, Shane O'Driscoll and brother Gary in the Skibbereen four, which also set a fastest time.
The women's senior four of Denise Walsh, Aoife Casey, Emily Hegarty and Niamh Casey were almost as impressive as they ensured a comfortable win for Skibbereen in their four-length win over UCD at the National Rowing Centre.
The first title of the day went to UCC, who won the men's novice coxed quadruple.
The Championships continue until Sunday.
Morning Finals
Men’s Novice Coxed Quadruple Sculls: 1. UCC 06:39.365, 2. QUB A 06:47.631, 3. Neptune 06:55.022, 4. UCD 07:10.397, 5. QUB B 08:04.430
Women’s Senior Four: 1. Skibbereen 06:40.578, 2. UCD 06:50.907, 3. Commercial 06:52.750, 4. St Michaels 06:54.891
Men’s Senior Double Sculls: 1. Skibbereen 07:06.889, 2. Tralee 07:21.280
Women’s Club Coxed Four: 1. NUIG 07:10.919, 2. Shandon 07:16.294, 3. DULBC 07:16.810, 4. Shannon 07:28.701, 5. St Michaels 07:31.576, 6. Cork 07:35.264
Men’s Intermediate Coxed Four: 1. NUIG 06:13.383, 2. Shandon 06:15.743, 3. DUBC 06:22.384, 4. Skibbereen 06:41.478, 5. Belfast 06:41.556
Women’s Intermediate Pair: 1. Bann 07:19.319, 2. Cork 07:27.507, 3. NUIG 07:36.023, 4. Fermoy 07:31.569, 5. Shannon 07:42.648, 6. DULBC 07:51.336
Men’s Junior Single Sculls: 1. Cork B O'Flynn 07:04.056, 2. Shandon J Dorney 07:06.524, 3. Castleconnell J Quinlan 07:13.040, 4. Carlow J Keating 07:18.994, 5. Shandon E Gaffney 07:17.915, 6. Shandon A Byrne 07:37.369
Women’s Junior Double Sculls: 1. Lee 07:09.859, 2. Workman’s 07:28.829, 3. New Ross B 07:37.376, 4. Belfast 07:38.329, 5. Castleconnell 07:33.704, 6. New Ross A 07:59.064
Evening Finals
Men’s Club Eight: 1. NUIG 05:53.866, 2. Commercial 05:57.007, 3. St Michaels 05:59.522, 4. QUB B 06:09.663, 5. QUB A 06:03.523
Women’s Novice Coxed Quadruple: 1. NUIG 07:36.024, 2. QUBLBC 07:42.415, 3. Commercial 07:55.931, 4. DULBC 08:00.916, 5. Neptune A 08:14.541, 6. Sligo 09:00.418
Men’s Senior Four: 1. Skibbereen 05:55.332, 2. Commercial 05:58.145, 3. NUIG 06:05.082, 4. Cork 06:09.082, 5. Commercial B 06:10.739, 6. UCC 06:12.114
Men’s Junior Eight: 1. Enniskillen 05:47.959, 2. Neptune 05:54.366, 3. Commercial 05:56.256, 4. St. Josephs 05:57.116, 5. Col Iognaid 06:16.304
Men’s Senior Single Sculls: 1. Skibbereen P O'Donovan 06:48.190, 2. Clonmel D Lynch 07:06.269, 3. Belfast P Boomer 07:15.175, 4. UCC R Byrne 07:16.628, 5. Carlow N Murphy 07:26.348, 6. Offaly C Brady 07:31.098
Women’s Intermediate Eight: 1. Cork 06:22.056, 2. NUIG 06:30.212, 3. UCD 06:32.337, 4. DULBC 06:34.494, 5. Galway 06:38.197, 6. QUBLBC 07:00.651
Women’s Senior Double Sculls: 1. Old Collegians 06:59.997, 2. St Michaels 07:15.357, 3. Neptune 07:19.154