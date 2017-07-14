Skibbereen Rowing Club won two of the first three titles on offer at the Irish Rowing Championships today.

Paul and Gary O'Donovan had a facile win in the senior doubles over Tralee with Paul twice shattering the course record during the day.

The 23-year-old knocked almost eight seconds off the single sculls mark, having earlier teamed up with Mark O'Donovan, Shane O'Driscoll and brother Gary in the Skibbereen four, which also set a fastest time.

The women's senior four of Denise Walsh, Aoife Casey, Emily Hegarty and Niamh Casey were almost as impressive as they ensured a comfortable win for Skibbereen in their four-length win over UCD at the National Rowing Centre.

The first title of the day went to UCC, who won the men's novice coxed quadruple.

The Championships continue until Sunday.

Morning Finals

Men’s Novice Coxed Quadruple Sculls: 1. UCC 06:39.365, 2. QUB A 06:47.631, 3. Neptune 06:55.022, 4. UCD 07:10.397, 5. QUB B 08:04.430

Women’s Senior Four: 1. Skibbereen 06:40.578, 2. UCD 06:50.907, 3. Commercial 06:52.750, 4. St Michaels 06:54.891

Men’s Senior Double Sculls: 1. Skibbereen 07:06.889, 2. Tralee 07:21.280

Women’s Club Coxed Four: 1. NUIG 07:10.919, 2. Shandon 07:16.294, 3. DULBC 07:16.810, 4. Shannon 07:28.701, 5. St Michaels 07:31.576, 6. Cork 07:35.264

Men’s Intermediate Coxed Four: 1. NUIG 06:13.383, 2. Shandon 06:15.743, 3. DUBC 06:22.384, 4. Skibbereen 06:41.478, 5. Belfast 06:41.556

Women’s Intermediate Pair: 1. Bann 07:19.319, 2. Cork 07:27.507, 3. NUIG 07:36.023, 4. Fermoy 07:31.569, 5. Shannon 07:42.648, 6. DULBC 07:51.336

Men’s Junior Single Sculls: 1. Cork B O'Flynn 07:04.056, 2. Shandon J Dorney 07:06.524, 3. Castleconnell J Quinlan 07:13.040, 4. Carlow J Keating 07:18.994, 5. Shandon E Gaffney 07:17.915, 6. Shandon A Byrne 07:37.369

Women’s Junior Double Sculls: 1. Lee 07:09.859, 2. Workman’s 07:28.829, 3. New Ross B 07:37.376, 4. Belfast 07:38.329, 5. Castleconnell 07:33.704, 6. New Ross A 07:59.064

Evening Finals

Men’s Club Eight: 1. NUIG 05:53.866, 2. Commercial 05:57.007, 3. St Michaels 05:59.522, 4. QUB B 06:09.663, 5. QUB A 06:03.523

Women’s Novice Coxed Quadruple: 1. NUIG 07:36.024, 2. QUBLBC 07:42.415, 3. Commercial 07:55.931, 4. DULBC 08:00.916, 5. Neptune A 08:14.541, 6. Sligo 09:00.418

Men’s Senior Four: 1. Skibbereen 05:55.332, 2. Commercial 05:58.145, 3. NUIG 06:05.082, 4. Cork 06:09.082, 5. Commercial B 06:10.739, 6. UCC 06:12.114

Men’s Junior Eight: 1. Enniskillen 05:47.959, 2. Neptune 05:54.366, 3. Commercial 05:56.256, 4. St. Josephs 05:57.116, 5. Col Iognaid 06:16.304

Men’s Senior Single Sculls: 1. Skibbereen P O'Donovan 06:48.190, 2. Clonmel D Lynch 07:06.269, 3. Belfast P Boomer 07:15.175, 4. UCC R Byrne 07:16.628, 5. Carlow N Murphy 07:26.348, 6. Offaly C Brady 07:31.098

Women’s Intermediate Eight: 1. Cork 06:22.056, 2. NUIG 06:30.212, 3. UCD 06:32.337, 4. DULBC 06:34.494, 5. Galway 06:38.197, 6. QUBLBC 07:00.651

Women’s Senior Double Sculls: 1. Old Collegians 06:59.997, 2. St Michaels 07:15.357, 3. Neptune 07:19.154