There was more medal success for the Irish team at the 2017 World Rowing Cup III Regatta in Lucerne as Paul and Gary O'Donovan secured the bronze medal.

The Olympic silver medallists finished third in Sunday afternoon's lightweight men's doubles sculls final in Switzerland.

The Irish pair were drawn in lane one and kept pace with the Belgian crew inside them, while pre-race favourites France set the pace with Italy in lanes three and four.

France were first to the 1000m mark in a time of 3min 4.53 seconds as the Irish crew were third past the midway point. 4.59 seconds in arrears in third place.

Traditional faster over the second half of the race, the O'Donovans made their move at the 1500m mark and began to leave the Belgians and Greece behind, while closing on the Italians in second place.

But the French kept the pace and tempo high and never looked in doubt of securing anything other than gold and while the Irish boat made some ground on Italy, they never looked likely to upgrade from bronze, finishing a full boat length behind the silver medallists in a time of 6:18.15.

The Irish, of course, had to qualify for the semi-finals through the repechage, which meant that they had to endure four gruelling races this week and will be quietly content with the bronze, easily holding off the Belgians and Greeks in fourth and fifth respectively.

On Saturday, Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan won their fourth gold medal of the season in Lucerne.

