Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan have won their fourth gold medal of the season at the 2017 World Rowing Cup III Regatta in Lucerne.

The reigning European champions were not the fastest off the start, but made their move coming to the middle of the race picking up the pace and overtaking the British, gaining a boat-length advantage.

Russia produced a remarkable sprint to take silver and Brazil held on for bronze.

Earlier in the day Gary and Paul O’Donovan raced the A/B semi-final of the lightweight men’s double sculls where they took third place behind Italy and the Czech Republic.

A top-three finish was required for the Irish crew to progress to the A Final and remain in medal contention.

They will race the final at 13:48 on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Sanita Puspure and Monika Dukarska have qualified for the B Final of the women’s single sculls after placing fourth and sixth respectively in the semi-finals.

The B final will determine the 7th-12th overall placings and takes place at 08:25.