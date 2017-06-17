Denise Walsh surged to third in her in the lightweight women's single sculls A/B semi-final to seal a spot in the A final at the World Rowing Cup regatta in Poland.

The Skibbereen woman, who claimed silver at the European Championships in the Czech Republic, last month will go in the decider at 3.45pm this afternoon.

Lightweight pair Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll are also the glory taril; their final is at 4.15pm.

Sanita Puspure came fourth in her single sculls A/B semi and will race the B final on Sunday, as will Monika Dukarska, after finishing foruth in her semi-final.

In the women's pair, Aifric Keogh and Aileen Crowley took sixth in the repechage. They'll race the B final tomorrow.

On Friday Paul O’Donovan and Gary O’Donovan defied tough conditions to win their lightweight double sculls heat and go straight into the A final on Sunday.