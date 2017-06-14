Ireland’s rowing teams travel to Poznan, Poland, this weekend hoping to continue their recent good run of form.

The World Cup event is the second of three, with the final one in Lucerne in three weeks’ time.

Mark O'Donovan and Shane O'Driscoll won gold in the first World Cup, and matched it at the European Championships, while Denise Walsh, who took silver in both championships, again will have the podium in her sights.

In the men's lightweight double sculls, Paul and Gary O'Donovan take on Olympic champions France again in one of the top events in world rowing.

Last time out the Olympic pair bided their time in their lightweight men's double sculls final, trailing at the back after 500m as the French and Italians set the pace.

Heading for the final 500m, the brothers made their move, but met stubborn resistance from the Italians and Poles, and squeezed through for silver at the finish.

The heats take place on Friday, with semi-finals on Saturday and the finals the following day.