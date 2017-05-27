Gary and Paul O'Donovan are through to the final of the lightweight men's double sculls at the European Rowing Championships.

The duo finished second in the semi-final, pipping Germany in the closing stages for that runner-up spot, with France winning the heat. The final will be at 10.46am on Sunday and broadcast live on RTÉ2.

Denise Walsh has also qualified for her final in the lightweight women's single sculls after finishing second in her semi-final in Czech Republic this morning.

Walsh finished behind Switzerland’s Patricia Merz in a time of 7:42.53. Merz was just over three second quicker than the Skibbereen Rowing Club sculler.

The final will take place at 9.45am on Sunday, again broadcast live, shortly after Mark O'Donovan and Shane O'Driscoll compete in their lightweight final.