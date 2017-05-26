Olympic silver medallists Gary and Paul O'Donovan will have to go through the repechage to qualify for the semi-finals of the lightweight men's double sculls at the European Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic.

The Cork pair surprisingly missed out on qualifying in their heat this morning, finishing over six seconds behind Polish crew Milosz Jankowski and Jerzy Kowalski, who won in 6:25.930.

They'll have another chance at 3:25pm to win a place in tomorrow's semi-final.

Denise Walsh won her lightweight women's single sculls heat in 7:44.850 and will go in the semi-final at 9am tomorrow.

Lightweight pair Mark O'Donovan and Shane O'Driscoll won their test and will have a favourable lane for Sunday's final.

Meanwhile, Rowing Ireland have announced the appointment of Antonio Maurogiovanni as High Performance Director.

Antonio is a former Italian Olympic rower who competed at the 1988 Seoul and 1992 Barcelona Games in the four and eight respectively.

Maurogiovanni has competed or coached at seven Olympic Games with several nations including Italy, the Netherlands, and Australia, where he was head Coach with the Western Australian team for 15 years.

As the Irish results@ #ERChamps come in, RI are today delighted to announce Antonio Maurogiovanni as High Performance Director from Aug 2017 pic.twitter.com/38H9GSKWBO — Rowing Ireland (@RowingIreland) May 26, 2017

Watch live coverage of the European Rowing Championships on RTÉ2 from 8.55am to 12pm on Saturday and from 9.15am to 1.30pm on Sunday.