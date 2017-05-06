Olympic silver medallists Paul and Gary O'Donovan made light work of qualifying for Sunday's lightweight men's double sculls final at the World Cup event in Belgrade.

The Rio heroes were easy winners of their semi-final, recording a time of six minutes, 30.7 seconds to finish ahead of fellow qualifiers from the Netherlands and Spain.

The Cork duo made their trademark steady start before surging to the front of the pack at the halfway mark of the 2,000 metre course and fending off their rivals from there.

Elsewhere, fellow Olympian Sanita Puspure qualified for the final of the women's singles sculls with a second-placed finish in her repechage race.

The 35-year-old Cork-based competitor followed the British boat home in a time of 7:42.170.

Denise Walsh will also be in action in the finals when she lines up in the women's lightweight sculls decider.