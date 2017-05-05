Olympic silver medallists Gary and Paul O'Donovan are into the semi-finals of the lightweight men's double sculls after taking their heat by a hair's breadth in Belgrade at the first World Rowing Cup rowing regatta of the season.

The Lisheen brothers finished strongly over the last 500 metres to pip the Czech Republic at the line by six one-hundredths of a second and record the fastest time across all three heats.

Earlier, Denise Walsh of the Skibbereen club won her heat in the lightweight women's single sculls to go straight through to the A final.

Sanita Puspure was third in her women's single sculls heat and goes to the repechage

And in the men's pair, Mark O'Donovan and Shane O'Driscoll were fourth in their heat and also go to the repechage.