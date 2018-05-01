Mendelssohn will break from stall 14 in the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Trained by Aidan O'Brien, the son of Scat Daddy was a brilliant winner of the UAE Derby at Meydan in March.

He will bid to become the first European-trained horse in history to win the 'Run for the Roses', with Ryan Moore travelling for the mount instead of riding in the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on the same day.

Mendelssohn disputes favouritism with the Bob Baffert-trained Justify, who is well drawn in stall seven.

Other leading contenders include Audible (stall five), Magnum Moon (16), Bolt D'Oro (11) and Good Magic (six).

Outsider Firenze Fire is in stall one and Combatant is widest of all in stall 20.