Ante-post favourite Happily is one of 18 fillies confirmed for the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday.

Aidan O'Brien's charge won four of her seven juvenile starts, including successive Group One triumphs in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh and the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Chantilly.

She disappointed on her most recent appearance at the Breeders' Cup, but is the general 5-2 market leader to provide O'Brien with a fifth victory in the first fillies' Classic of the campaign.

The Ballydoyle maestro has whittled his team down to five, with Bye Bye Baby, I Can Fly, Sarrocchi and Sizzling his other contenders. September is a notable absentee.

Charlie Appleby has left in Group One-winning filly Wild Illusion and has supplemented impressive Nell Gwyn heroine Soliloquy at a cost of £30,000.

The Fred Darling winner Dan's Dream, trained by Mick Channon, has also been added to the field.

Other hopefuls include Richard Hannon's Free Handicap scorer Anna Nerium and the Karl Burke-trained Fillies' Mile heroine Laurens.

Middleham trainer Burke is hopeful of a big run and told At The Races: "She's a very talented horse. She's always had a great coat on her all winter. She never lost that sheen to her.

"She's always been a fantastic physical specimen."