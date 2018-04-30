Ruby Walsh is aiming to be back in the saddle for next month's top-class meeting at Auteuil.

The leading rider has been sidelined since breaking his leg for the second time this season when falling from Al Boum Photo in the RSA Insurance Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Having lost his race against time to be fit to ride at last week's Punchestown Festival, Walsh is now targeting a potential comeback in France for the Grand Steeple weekend on May 19 and 20.

The two-day meeting features the Grand Steeplechase de Paris and the French Champion Hurdle - the Grande Course de Haies d'Auteuil.

Walsh told At The Races: "I'd love to make May 19 in Auteuil, but that will be up to my surgeon. He wouldn't let me ride at Punchestown, so I'll go back to him in a few weeks and see what he says."