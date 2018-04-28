Nina Carberry announced her retirement from the saddle after riding Josies Orders to victory at Punchestown.

The news comes just a day after weighing-room rival and sister-in-law Katie Walsh revealed she too was bowing out.

Josies Orders, trained by Enda Bolger and sent off the 6-5 favourite, was narrowly beaten in the La Touche Cup just two days ago but had no trouble winning the Dooley Insurances Cross Country Chase.

On her decision to call time on her days in the plate, the Meath jockey told RTÉ Sport: "I was thinking about it for a few months and I picked the end of Punchestown as the place has given me some great days.

On winning on Josies Orders, so soon after the horses last outing, she added: "I wasn't sure how much had been taken out of him but he's a tough horse and ran even better today then the other day.

Carberry has been one of the top riders in the amateur ranks for well over a decade, partnering her first Cheltenham Festival winner when Dabiroun took the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle back in 2005.

The 33-year-old went on to ride a further six Festival winners and also claimed the Irish Grand National aboard Organisedconfusion in 2011.

On that success, she revealed: "It was great to win that race for my Uncle Arthur (Moore)."