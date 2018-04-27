Gordon Elliott will look to close the gap to Willie Mullins in the battle for the Irish jumps trainers' championship, which currently stands at €424,148.

Here is your guide to day four of the Punchestown Festival.

3.40 KFM Hunters Steeplechase for the Bishopscourt Cup

If you google Das Mooser the horse is a long way below a list topped by a hotel and a restaurant but she could yet become a mini-Punchestown legend as she is clearly – at least on paper – being trained exclusively for this local trainers' race. Just to clarify this hunters "the bona fide and unconditional property of farmers farming land in the Kildare Hunt District."

Mark Fahey trains the filly, who was a very young winner of this race – and an easy one – last year. She was off a big break here so the same situation is now no concern.

Peter Maher is always feared in these events, as is Alpha Male.

Selections: Das Mooser

4.20 EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Steeplechase

Squouateur is a horse who has been talked about quite a lot, considering what little he has achieved: 11 chase runs, no win. However, his was an excellent third in the Kim Muir and there are no concerns about dropping back in trip after he was brought down in the Irish National.

Up For Review could be well-treated. By Presenting, he has won on good ground, even if he seems most at home on heavy. His fourth to Al Boum Photo in the Ryanair Gold Cup was encouraging.

Willie Mullins has six runners in this novice handicap chase, showing how hard it is for Elliott to deal with his sheer artillery. He has De Plotting Shed here, though he has become grossly disappointing at this stage.

Selection: Squouateur 9-1

4.55 Hanlon Concrete Irish EBF Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares Handicap Steeplechase

Phillip Enright and Robert Tyner had misfortune in a handicap chase on Wednesday when Blast Of Koeman was so narrowly touched off after a mistake left Enright without his irons. They have a very interesting runner here in West Bridge.

She has only one chase win to her name, at Fairhouse in February, but she has been solid since. Her third to Youcantcallherthat and Asthria back at Fairyhouse is rock-solid form in the context of this race, she is an excellent jumper for a novice and there is every chance better ground will suit.

Selection: West Bridge 14-1

5.30 BETDAQ 2% Commission Punchestown Champion Hurdle

Gordon Elliott looks likely to fall short again in his battle for a first trainer’s gong, which shows just how hard it is to win it while Willie Mullins is around. One must hope that there is still a race on by the time Samcro takes on Melon here – though this event hardly needs anything to make it more attractive.

Samcro’s running here makes sense. It will help clarify whether chasing or hurdling suits better next season and, perhaps more significantly, how good he is at two miles – and by extension what prospects he may have to stay over three miles.

On ratings, he will not beat Melon, but he has done everything so easily, the chances are he is simply a more talented steed than the senior hurdler, who – we should not forget – has won just one of his last six races. He produced by far his best performance so far in the Champion Hurdle, but they talk about Samcro like they talked about no other – and probably justifiably.

Elliott’s horses have been a little hit and miss so far this week but Samcro should be able to show his form and the chances are that will be enough.

Selection: Samcro 10-11

6.05 Profile Systems Champion Novice Hurdle

Pallasator was a very lassy horse on the Flat, rated 113 at one stage, and he was quite ground-versatile, but the chances are this ground will suit more than the soft to heavy on which he scored at Jetz's chief expense at Fairyhouse last time. That came after a win at Leopardstown in which Dunvegan was second and Dunvegan won here on Thursday. He is improving and, while this is another step up, it rates a weak enough Grade One.

It is remarkable that Getabird is declared since he ran here only on Tuesday, when having quite a hard race.

Soldier Of Fortune gelding Scarpeta is a shorter price but he is held by the selection on Fairyhouse running. Certainly Debuchet, yet to win a race over hurdles, is noted stepping up in trip.

Selection: Pallasator 3-1

6.40 Star Best For Racing Coverage Champion Hunters Steeplechase

Few will forget that Uxizandre's win when he provided Tony McCoy with a 2015 Ryanair Chase success. Now a ten-year-old, he is a class act potentially in this discipline.

He won a point at Castletown-Geoghegan but needs to leave that form a long way behind here.

The raider, Caid Du Berlais, is a tentative pick. He was beaten under four lengths in the Foxhunters at Cheltenham and, unlike Balnaslow (who was seventh), he has skipped Aintree. Peckhamecho and Rue Hill are not entirely hopeless at huge prices.

Selection: Caid Du Berlais 7-1

7.10 SalesSense International Novice Hurdle

A really tricky race in which Causey Arch is a hopeful choice. He was off the track since Octobr 2016 and had done little or nothing to suggest he was a hurdler in England but, despite a wild market drift, he won well at Clonmel. That said, neither of his two market rivals finished, but it was an encouraging start and his yard isn't exactly in bad form: of the €1,970,000 prize-money on offer over the first three days, Mullins has won €1,256,800 or 63.8%.

Whisperinthebreeze is one of many others with chances. It has been a frustrating couple of weeks for Jessica Harrington, but this horse is on the up. Riders Onthe Storm, by Scorpion, might improve for the better ground and has a touch of class.

Selection: Causey Arch 16-1

7.45 GVA Donal O'Buachalla Property Advisors Flat Race

A tricky finale. Curragh trainer Bill Farrell, a shrewd operator, had a son of Rock Of Gibraltar who did well in bumpers in the past: Rock N Rhythm, who showed smart form before being bought by Jonjo O'Neill.

The stallion would have few bumper runners but the Farrell-trained Buddy Rich, another son of the brilliant miler, is noted here in the colours of Sean Mulryan. Interestingly, Mulryan has bought the horse since he was an excellent second on his debut at Fairyhouse when the ground was soft to heavy; surely the better conditions can only suit now.

Selection: Buddy Rich 20-1