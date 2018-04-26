3.40 JLT Handicap Hurdle

Jessica Harrington has won two of the last four renewals and she is triple-handed here, though none could be confidently fancied. Stowaway Forever is knocking on the door, while JP McManus has three horses in this, all making their second handicap start, which is often the time to catch McManus runners.

Barry Geraghty rides Call A Cab and, while that in no way means for certain that he is the best-fancied of the three, he has pressing claims. Pat Fahy's course-and-distance maiden hurdle winner looks a likeable five-year-old on the up and he will be all the better for his Fairyhouse run last time, when he shaped well. Note market moves, as they say.

Selection: Call A Cab 12-1

4.15 Pigsback.com Handicap Steeplechase

Harrington also won this last year and, interestingly, Bon Papa – like Don't Touch It then – comes here for McManus after a prep in the same race at Fairyhouse, though he represents Willie Mullins.

I have long thought him a two-miler, though connections have tried much farther. Memorably, he travelled strongly into the straight at Leopardstown over three miles at Christmas, cutting out behind Shattered Love and Jury Duty. He probably should have won at Fairyhouse, and is now 4lb higher, but likely he still has the guts of 10lb in hand.

Sunsetstorise went close at Fairyhouse last week and this trip may suit better but this is a much hotter race. Powersbomb is one to note at a price.

Selection: Bon Papa 6-1

4.55 Friends First Cross Country Steeplechase for the La Touche Cup

Five McManus runners in this historic race and perhaps Auvergnat can do the needful under Donie McInerney. Well-fancied when falling at Cheltenham in November, he was since a game winner at Punchestown, and ran a very honourable race at Cheltenham, a run that gives him the beating of Cantlow, though that one could easily bounce back despite advancing years.

Bless The Wings is an extraordinary horse in some respects.

Like Cantlow, now a 13-year-old, he was third in the cross-country race, after finishing second in it last year. He has never won at Punchestown, but has Keith Donoghue – who rode Tiger Roll to victory at Cheltenham – to help.

Selection: Auvergnat 4-1

5.30 Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle

Given the manner of how he won the Ballymore as a novice, this trip should have been well within his compass, yet the Faugheen of old is not the Faugheen of now to judge on his last three runs, his Cheltenham effort seeming to suggest that he will probably struggle to win again.

Ruby Walsh suggested that he step up to this distance after his Champion Hurdle run. Even at his best, he would be no certainty to beat Penhill over this trip, given that horse’s sensational performance off a layoff of around 11 months at Cheltenham. The Albert Bartlett winner 12 months ago was beaten here next time, but it looked as if he was inconvenienced by the way the race was run then. He is nap of the day material.

There is not much to beat Penhill – Diamond Cauchois, for example, is rated 15lb his inferior yet only 8-1 – but Identity Thief merits respect as he won at Aintree and is totally unexposed at this distance. Yorkhill, in contrast, seems to have lost a plot that he never seemed particularly governed by in the first place.

Selection: Penhill 9-4

6.05 Alanna Homes Handicap Hurdle

A bookmaker representative speaking to me after Cheltenham said that Glenloe's defeat saved his firm colossal money at Cheltenham. He was off 137 there, 141 here, and his chance is pretty obvious, though he will be priced accordingly. Folsom Blue was running off 142 in the Irish National when probably unlucky not to win. He has been an incredible servant for his connections in a short time since bought out of Mouse Morris' yard, though this test may even be too sharp for a dour stayer.

When Moonshine Bay won his maiden hurdle at Clonmel, Robbie Power said: "He wasn't mad about that ground but his ability got him through." Bottomless conditions were probably against him the last twice and he takes the eye at huge odds at the bottom of the weights.

Selection: Moonshine Bay 33-1

6.40 Ryanair Novice Steeplechase

Footpad was awesome at Cheltenham, keeping his unbeaten chase record intact, and he is impossible to oppose here. A very good hurdler, he has gone to another level altogether over fences, and he has destroyed Petit Mouchoir on both occasions they have clashed as chasers. Petit Mouchoir looked to be ridden far too aggressively at Cheltenham, but he was a horrible ride at Aintree, having acted up beforehand, and he is becoming a bit frustrating at this level.

Footpad may not be Altior but he is an exceptional novice and he comes here reasonably fresh after missing Aintree. This is a major step up in class for Castlegrace Paddy but he has a fair chance of coming second, especially if Petit Mouchoir disappoints.

Selection: Footpad 2-5

7.15 Close Brothers Mares Novice Hurdle

Awayinthewest is a speculative one here for the Call A Cab axis of Fahy and Geraghty. She looks a bit tricky but Geraghty could be the answer and the ability is there.

Willie Mullins has four runners, though none is totally convincing. Cut The Mustard has run against Laurina the last twice and is more likely to show her true form here, while the better ground may make all the difference for Moonlight Escape. She is by Court Cave, whose progeny tend to like this terrain, as she did when shaping well in bumpers.

Selection: Moonlight Escape 20-1

7.45 Kildare Post (C & G) Flat Race

Dunvegan, quite highly regarded by Pat Fahy, could be the answer here. The grey ran a fine race over hurdles when second to Pallasator last time and he should have no issue with the better ground here. Son Conor claims 7lb and he could be smart enough to repel a strong Willie Mullins team.

The dominant champion trainer runs six of the 11 runners, with Getareason seemingly the pick under son Patrick. Gallant John Hoe has a hood for the first time and, with the ground drying out, he merits consideration.

Selection: Dunvegan 13-2