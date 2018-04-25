Bellshill saw off stable companion Djakadam to claim top honours in the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup.

Willie Mullins saddled four of the 12 runners in a bid to win the race for a fourth time and it was Djakadam, ridden by the champion trainer's son, Patrick, who led his rivals a merry dance for much of the extended three-mile journey.

Bellshill, who finished a weary fifth in the Irish Grand National just over three weeks ago, tracked him into the straight and got the better of a thrilling duel after the final fence to win the day.

Road To Respect, the 7-2 favourite, passed the post in third.

That 1-2 for Willie Mullins means Gordon Elliott's lead is just €112,339. #rteracing pic.twitter.com/x4GKHz6hwF — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 25, 2018

Winning rider David Mullins, cousin of Patrick and nephew to Willie, said: "This is brilliant. To get one for Willie this week means a lot.

"The old horse does everything so perfect, it's just a shame that when he comes down to the last he gets a bit idle. I thought I'd have won the Irish Grand National on him, but that's racing and finally I got a big one on him.

"I thought I had Patrick well beaten going down to the last - he pricked his ears and got idle, but we got him over the line today."