What a difference a day makes for Paul Townend.

The star jockey was delighted to be back in the news for the right reasons after steering Pravalaguna to success in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle at Punchestown before also claiming a thrilling victory in the Irish Daily Mirror Novice Hurdle aboard Next Destination and then leading Patricks Park to narrow success over Blast of Koeman in the Guinness Handicap.

The former Irish champion jockey endured an afternoon to forget on Tuesday when his dramatic final-fence manoeuvre aboard likely winner Al Boum Photo in the Growise Champion Chase led to him picking up a 21-day suspension for dangerous riding.

Townend, who was also ordered to forfeit his riding fee, later revealed he thought he had to bypass the obstacle and in doing so took out the Colin Tizzard-trained, Robbie Power-ridden Finian's Oscar as he steered his mount across the track.

Making his first appearance in the saddle since, Townend rode a cool race aboard the Willie Mullins-trained 11-4 chance Pravalaguna and she ultimately eased to a comfortable eight-length success over Not Many Left.

Townend said: "That takes a bit of weight off my shoulders.

"I just want to put yesterday behind me now and move forward. I have a job to do, that was the mentality I came with today.

"I have a lot of good people behind me and that means a lot in this game."

Paul Townend on Pravalaguna

Townend's error of judgement left The Storyteller in front in the hands of Davy Russell and he would go on to lead home a one-two-three for Mullins' trainer's title rival Gordon Elliott.

Speaking after Pravalguna's success, Mullins said: "It shows you the mettle of the man as Paul was under a lot of pressure going out there and he was very cool the whole way.

"I'm delighted to see that what happened yesterday didn't shake his confidence. He's a popular guy and that showed in the reception he got here today.

"He came into the yard this morning and got slagged like every jockey would, and then as it turned out Joe Tizzard (Tizzard's son and assistant) was the first visitor we had this morning.

"The two of them met in the barn and had a chat. It was unfortunate what happened yesterday, but nobody died and nobody is injured."

A hugely dramatic finish to the Champion Novice Chase #PunchestownFestival https://t.co/3qP47H9Tlr pic.twitter.com/f4INvhi4h3 — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 24, 2018

Towened and Mullins teamed up for the third race also with the six-year-old Next Destination, who won his first three starts over hurdles, including a Grade One success at Naas, before finishing third behind Samcro in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at last month's Cheltenham Festival.

Stepping up to three miles for the first time, he was the 5-4 favourite to rediscover the winning trail in the hands of Paul Townend and travelled strongly for much of the way.

Just when it looked as though victory was assured, Gordon Elliott's Delta Work lunged late, but Next Destination held him off by a neck.

Colin Tizzard's British challenger Kilbricken Storm, winner of the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham, was the same distance away in third.

In the first race of Day 2 at the Festival, Prince Garyantle ran his rivals into the ground with a game all-the-way performance to cause a 25-1 upset in the Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle.

Adam Short had no stamina concerns on the Matthew Smith-trained eight-year-old, who kept up the gallop and his advantage over the opposition.

Prince Garyantle came home virtually unchallenged by eight and a half lengths from Sophie Leech's British raider Man Of Plenty. Killaro Boy, the gamble of the race, was a further four and a half lengths away in third and Nobody Home was fourth.

Smith said: "I was a little bit worried that fitness might catch him out as it is six months since he ran. I'm delighted as they are a sound bunch of lads that own him.

"He was entered in a couple of races (here this week), but he wouldn't have got into the other races so I had this in mind.

"He'll be on the go now for the summer. We said we'd see what happened today but the plan was to go chasing and he could run on the Flat as well.

"He won in Tramore and Kilbeggan last year before improving a lot to win by 23 lengths at Clonmel and he's after improving again. He keeps surprising me."

Tornado Flyer led home a one-two-three for Mullins in the Racing Post Champion I.N.H. Flat Race.

The champion trainer fielded four of the 10 runners, with 9-4 favourite Blackbow seemingly the stable's number one hope in the hands of the trainer's son, Patrick.

Carefully Selected, who finished three places ahead of Blackbow when second in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham, made much of the running under Derek O'Connor, but looked at the mercy of Blackbow rounding the home turn.

However, Champion Bumper third Tornado Flyer, a 12-1 shot under Richie Deegan, came home best of all to claim top honours.

Blackbow was second and Carefully Selected was third.

The Champion Bumper winner Relegate, also trained by Mullins, was well beaten on this occasion.

Mullins added a fifth winner as Patricks Park claimed a narrow verdict in the Guinness Handicap Chase.

With Townend doing the steering, the 11-2 chance travelled strongly to the lead and held a narrow advantage when his nearest pursuer Blast Of Koeman made a terrible mistake at the final fence.

Phillip Enright performed miracles to keep the partnership intact and rallied Blast Of Koeman despite losing his irons, but they were narrowly beaten at the line.

Oscar Knight and the Mullins-trained Polidam finished third and fourth respectively.