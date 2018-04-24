Draconien got Willie Mullins off to a flying start at this year's Punchestown Festival after springing a surprise in the Herald Champion Novice Hurdle.

The reigning champion trainer has significant ground to make up on rival Gordon Elliott in this year's title race, but reduced the deficit in the first Grade One contest of the week.

Mullins fielded four of the 10 runners and it was his 11-10 favourite Getabird who cut out much of the running in the hands Paul Townend.

However, he was a spent force from the home turn and was first claimed by Colin Tizzard's British challenger Vision Des Flos, before 25-1 shot Draconien came through under a confident Noel Fehily to claim victory by two and a quarter lengths.

Vision Des Flos was a clear second, with Elliott's Mengli Khan best of the rest in third.

A thrilling finish to the Champion Novice Hurdle at the #PunchestownFestival https://t.co/if3PzbykLZ pic.twitter.com/i0fQt5CMqH — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 24, 2018

Mullins said: "It looked like there was too much pace up the front for Getabird and everyone took him on up. They've all paid the penalty and Draconien came through.

"Noel got off him in Fairyhouse and said he wanted to ride him differently and on better ground and that's exactly what happened today.

"There was so much pace today, there was no pace in Fairyhouse, and that played into his hands and he jumped fantastic as well."

True Self (12-1) showed a smart turn of foot under Rachael Blackmore to win the valuable Killashee Handicap Hurdle.

The Willie Mullins-trained mare shot clear turning into the straight and despite slowing up heading to the last, soon regained momentum to beat Joey Sasa.

Enniskillen (1) was a spectacular faller but wasn't badly injured

Just Wait And See gamely held off Blue Templar to win the Kildare Hunt Club Fr Sean Breen Memorial Chase for the Ladies Perpetual Cup, the first race of the 2018 Festival.

Ridden by Billy Gleeson and trained by his father, John, the victorious 16-1 chance hit the front inside the final half a mile.

But Derek O'Connor conjured up a late rally from Blue Templar, having been under pressure from some way out, and only went down by a head in a thrilling finish.

John Gleeson said: "I only have a handful of horses to keep an interest in the game. This has given me the biggest buzz I've ever had in my life."

Billy Gleeson said: "We've had the horse since he was four.

"He's a real fun horse - a very clever jumper - and God knows how many fences he's jumped in his life."