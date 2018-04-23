Aidan O'Brien's Sergei Prokofiev looks a colt with a big future after bolting up on his second start at Navan.

The son of Scat Daddy is out of the Canadian mare Orchard Beach but did not find the soft ground an inconvenience when streaking clear by seven and a half lengths in the five-furlong Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, he showed the benefit of his debut run when second at Dundalk and previous winner Pride Of Pimlico chased him home in second.

"We're delighted with him. Donnacha loved him when he rode him in Dundalk," O'Brien said of the 2-5 favourite.

"He's a big, powerful horse and has plenty of speed. He came on as obviously he was never away before Dundalk.

"We'll look at the Marble Hill or the Rochestown with him. Ryan said he didn't think six would be a problem, five or six. He went to the line strong.

"That was nice for his second race as we don't have the novice races and you are limited after you win a maiden.

"We always thought he was very nice and between now and Ascot we'd like to get another one (run) into him."