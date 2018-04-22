No problems for Order Of St George at @NavanRacecourse - Aidan O'Brien's three-time Group 1 winner makes a pleasing return in the Vintage Crop Stakes under Ryan Moore: pic.twitter.com/5BtzhXP6oS

Order Of St George got his season off to a successful start when outclassing his two rivals in the Vintage Crop Stakes at Navan.

The 2016 Gold Cup hero was turned over 12 months ago by Torcedor when sent off the 4-5 favourite, but he made no mistake this time.

Having his first race since lifting the British Champions Long Distance Cup, the six-year-old was much shorter at 2-9 on this occasion, but there were few anxious moments for his supporters in the Group Three heat over a mile and three-quarters.

British raider Lord Yeats, trained by Jedd O'Keeffe, set out to make it a true test and Paul Mulrennan upped the tempo when they turned for home. However, Ryan Moore was wise to the move and eased Order Of St George towards the middle of the course to make his challenge.

Leading at the furlong marker, Aidan O'Brien's charge pulled away to score by five and a half lengths, to complete a double for trainer and jockey following the success of the promising filly So Perfect in the opening maiden.

O'Brien said "I'm delighted with him, and hopefully he'll go for the Saval Beg (at Leopardstown on May 25) which is what we usually do and then on to Ascot.

"He finishes out very well when he gets into his tempo, and he gallops up the hill. Ryan said he was very relaxed and moved very well. They would be the two things that you would love to hear.

"We were looking forward to getting him started, he was well ready to start and will hopefully progress on to the next one. He was in a nice place."

Paddy Power left Order Of St George unchanged at 7-2 for the Gold Cup, although RaceBets cut him to 5-2 favourite from 3-1.

Golden Spell (8-1) held the persistent challenge of Sorelle Delle Rose to claim the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Stakes Handicap.

Apprentice Denis Linehan, who claims 5lb, sent the Johnny Murtagh-trained three-year-old into the lead well over a furlong out.

Sorelle Delle Rose closed the gap, but was a short head down at the line. Thiswaycadeaux was two and a half lengths away in third place.

The Joseph Murray-trained Captain Midnight (16-1) came out on top in a driving finish to the 23-runner Navan Welcomes Owners Today Apprentice Handicap.

The seven-year-old, sharper for a run at Dundalk just four days before after being absent since August, got home by three-quarters of a length from Aspen Belle in the hands of Gearoid Brouder.

Well Why Not showed guts in abundance to battle back and beat Night Of Power in the Vincent Ward Memorial Handicap.

The long-time leader looked like being swamped by the strong-travelling top-weight when Niall McCullagh asked the favourite to quicken inside the two-furlong marker, and while he did just that, ultimately the concession of well over a stone to his race-fit rival proved too much.