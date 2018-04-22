Allegio is perhaps unsurprisingly set to rise in class after his record-breaking performance at Cork last Sunday.

Denis Hogan's five-year-old became the widest-margin winner of a Flat handicap in Britain and Ireland for over the last two decades when he claimed a 33-length triumph in an extended one-mile handicap.

Allegio has been raised 13lb by the handicapper, but Hogan said: "I thought 10lb would have done but it will be interesting to see what happens the next day (he runs).

"We're still trying to draw up a plan for him, but it's hard because he is now rated 101. We'll probably look at a Listed race.

"He could run in a big handicap but they aren't until late or mid-summer and a lot of the Group Three races are already closed."