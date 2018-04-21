Joe Farrell repelled the late challenge of Ballyoptic to win the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr.

Sent off a 33-1 chance in the hands of Adam Wedge, the Rebecca Curtis-trained winner dug deep on the run to the line with just a nose separating the two runners after four miles of racing.

Leading fancy Vintage Clouds was to the fore throughout and he assumed control of matters with five to jump, but Wedge was tracking his move aboard Joe Farrell and eased into second on jumping the next fence.

With momentum in his favour, Wedge committed for home with three to jump and as Vintage Clouds began to toil, Ballyoptic hit top stride for Tom Bellamy.

Switched for his challenge after the last, Ballyoptic tried his best to reel in the winner, but Joe Farrell, who was getting a stone from the runner-up, clung on at the line.

Vintage Clouds claimed third with Doing Fine third while 7-1 favourite Fagan was never sighted for Gordon Elliott.