Azua Emery rewarded her supporters with a breakthrough success in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Maiden Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

After joining Gordon Elliott from France, the four-year-old let down favourite-backers on each of her five previous appearances, but headed the market again at 2-1.

She raced in third until challenging for the lead between three out and two out, and although Mysloegin tried to make a race of it once Azua Emery set sail for home, the bird had flown and the favourite obliged by three and three-quarter lengths.

Sean Flanagan came in for the winning ride due to Davy Russell feeling unwell, and he also took the Fairyhouse.ie Mares Handicap Hurdle on Victoria Bay.Colin Bowe's 5-1 chance didn't have a lot of form to recommend her but showed considerable improvement to dispose of Sunset Sadie by four and a half lengths.

Catwalk King and Black Key dominated the market for the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle, and that is how it proved in the race itself.

Black Key went to the front on landing over the third-last, but 6-5 favourite Catwalk King was in his slipstream and after jumping the final flight with a slight advantage, was driven out by Adam Short to score by two and a quarter lengths.

Tommy Brett was seen to good effect to get Cluan Dara home in the fairyhouse.ie Maiden Hurdle.

The 7lb claimer threw everything at the John Ryan-trained 7-2 shot, who broke his duck at the 21st attempt, fending off Hugo 'N Taz by a head.Misty Millie showed useful acceleration to the hit the front on the run down to the final flight in the Your Clubs Fundraiser At Fairyhouse, Enquire Today Handicap Hurdle, and a slick leap helped her defy top weight at odds of 16-1.

Madera Express (3-1 joint-favourite) took the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Flat Race, while 2-1 favourite Dream Conte landed the Fairyhouse National Hunt Season Finale Flat Race.