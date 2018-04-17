Thursday's meeting at Tipperary has been cancelled following heavy rain at the track.

Officials assessed conditions on Tuesday morning following 24 millimetres of overnight rain and opted to call off the card.

Horse Racing Ireland tweeted: "The fixture scheduled for Tipperary on Thursday, April 19, has been cancelled as the track is unfit for racing following 24mm of rain overnight."

Friday's card at Kilbeggan was cancelled on Monday, but HRI has announced the meeting will now transfer to Limerick on the same evening. 170813 APR 18