Mouse Morris reports Alpha Des Obeaux to be none the worse following his heavy fall in the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree on Saturday.

The eight-year-old was providing Rachael Blackmore with her first ride in the world's most famous steeplechase when he came down at the Chair.

Alpha Des Obeaux soon got to his feet, but was then taken out by Saint Are, who spent Saturday night at Aintree under vets' supervision.

Morris also saddled Thunder And Roses, who was pulled up.

"Alpha seems grand, there's not a bother on him. I'm glad to report both horses have come out of it in good order," said the Fethard-based trainer.

Asked whether either horse could run again this season, he added: "We'll give them both a week off and see how they are after that."

The John Kiely-trained Carlingford Lough negotiated each of the obstacles before being pulled up on the run-in.

Kiely will see how his veteran recovers before deciding whether to let him line up in the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup on April 25, a race he won in 2016.

"He finished very tired but jumped every fence. I was very pleased with him and we'll hold off for a week now before deciding about Punchestown," said the trainer.