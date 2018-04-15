Davy Russell made his first ride since landing the Grand National on Tiger Roll a winning one when scoring on Decision Time at Tramore.

Congratulated by well-wishers on his way to partner the John Kiely-trained seven-year-old, Russell gave Decision Time a patient ride in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Maiden Hurdle.

He brought the 13-8 favourite with a perfectly-timed run, after being held up for most of the race, to lead just before the final flight.

Beliou Le Fume put in a late bid, but Decision Time was three-quarters of a length too good at the line. Long-time leader Kiera Royale was three and a half lengths away in third.

Kiely said: "It's a thrill to be able to give Davy his first winner after yesterday. I doubted that he would turn up today, because he was dragged here and there and everywhere!

"He gave Tiger Roll a great ride. It's lovely to witness sport like this."

He added of the winner: "She is a nice mare, she would probably like better ground, but she is after winning over hurdles now, which is nice."

Russell's winning spree continued when he completed a quick double courtesy of Monatomic in the Waterford & Tramore Racecourse Family Fun Afternoon Maiden Hurdle.

From the National-winning team of owners Gigginstown House Stud and trainer Gordon Elliott, Monatomic (9-2) jumped into the lead at the second-last and looked set for a smooth success.

However, the pack closed in and in the end the five-year-old was all out to hold Kingsteel and Touch Base by a short head and the same in a driving finish.

Russell said: "I was a winner everywhere, but the line was my most worrying point.

"He just lugged out a little bit, I'd say he was watching the horse on his outside.

"It's grand to get a mark for him now, as he had been struggling."