Diego Du Charmil caused a minor upset in the Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Chase at Aintree, seeing off the challenge of Petit Mouchoir

The two-mile Grade One looked relatively uncompetitive on paper, with dual Grade One-winning hurdler Petit Mouchoir for Henry de Bromhead setting a high standard following his placed efforts in the Irish Arkle at Leopardstown and the Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham.

However, the warning signs were there for his supporters before the off, as Henry de Bromhead's challenger got worked up in the parade ring and was free on the way to the start and that wasted energy may have proved crucial in the result.

Shantou Rock took the six-strong field along for much of the way, with Petit Mouchoir always on his tail.

The 4-5 favourite moved to the front early in the home straight, but the Paul Nicholls-trained Diego Du Charmil (5-1) covered the move under 19-year-old Harry Cobden and kicked two and a half lengths clear of the market leader at the line.

Cobden, who won the Topham Chase over the Grand National fences on Friday, said: "He travelled well and apart from last time, which I think is the only time he's ever fallen, his jumping really takes him into the race.

"I could fill the horse was with confidence and he pricked his ears going down to the last. He absolutely hacked up.

"He winged the fence and it was ideal."

Noel Fehily riding Black Op (C) went on to claim the spoils

Earlier Cheltenham Festival runner-up Black Op went one better with a determined display in the Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree.

Tom George's charge found only the much-heralded Samcro too strong in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Prestbury Park and was a 3-1 shot to claim Grade One glory on Merseyside, with Cheltenham absentee On The Blind Side the 11-8 favourite.

Black Op travelled powerfully throughout the two-and-a-half-mile contest in the hands of Noel Fehily and hit the front early in the home straight.

Lostintranslation emerged as a huge threat after the final flight and briefly nosed to the front, but after a stirring battle Black Op passed the post half a length to the good.

The previously-unbeaten On The Blind Side was under pressure some way out and ultimately proved disappointing.

Fehily said: "He's a tough horse. I was in front far sooner than I wanted to be and he was really tough on the run-in to battle back.

"His run at Cheltenham was fantastic against Samcro. We all know what a great horse Samcro is and he ran a great race to finish second to him. He deserved to win a big one."