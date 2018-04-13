Capri made a triumphant start to his four-year-old campaign in the Toals.com Bookmakers Alleged Stakes at Naas.

Ryan Moore was keen to lead on Aidan O'Brien's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby and Ladbrokes St Leger winner, but was there to be shot at in the straight, with his four rivals hot on his heels.

The 7-4 favourite responded to every question put to him by Moore, though, and with his stamina coming to the fore in the testing conditions, he held on by a head as Cannonball lunged late.

O'Brien said: "We're delighted and it was nice to get him started.

"We'll have a look at going to the Mooresbridge next and he'll come on lovely. Then we might have a look at either the Tattersalls (Gold Cup, Curragh) or the Coronation (Cup, Epsom). Maybe he can do the two.

"He's a lovely relaxed horse, lazy and a brave horse. Ryan was delighted with him.

"We'll let him come slowly, rather than forcing him. We'll feel our way. That's the first time he's won over 10 furlongs and we'll be thinking a mile and a quarter and a mile and a half with him.

"There should be tons of improvement. I'd say he got tired, but he was entitled to and it's nice for him to be doing that rather than racing up there with his mouth open, as we've another eight months to go."

Stablemate Cliffs Of Moher finished last of the five in the hands of Seamie Heffernan, and O'Brien added: "He was a bit fresh and a bit fresh before it. He's going to take a bit of racing to get him to come down and relax again."

Yucatan was fourth under Donnacha O'Brien, with the Ballydoyle trainer saying: "Donnacha's horse was grand, he's been off a long time. It was soft ground, and we knew it wasn't ideal, but it's nice to get racing miles into him."