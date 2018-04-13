Terrefort stamped his class on the Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree.

Nicky Henderson's grey progressed from winning a Huntingdon handicap to claiming Grade One glory in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown in February, and was last seen filling the runner-up spot in the JLT Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.

With that form having been well advertised since, Terrefort was the 3-1 favourite stepped up to three miles on Merseyside.

Daryl Jacob, fresh from a Grade One double at the meeting on Thursday, cut a confident figure in the saddle throughout and appeared keen to play his cards late.

Ms Parfois looked likely to prevail when striking on in the straight, but Jacob had not gone for everything on Terrefort and when he did, his mount responded generously to grab the lead and gallop three and three-quarter lengths clear after the final fence.

Elegant Escape was best of the rest in third.

Henderson said: "He's very good, isn't he? He's only five.

"He's going to have a holiday. Effectively I put him away after Cheltenham, but the weather kept up like this and I thought 'why are we putting him to bed when he wants this ground?'.

"He loves this ground. He's the only horse I could promise you would go in that. I'm not saying he'd win, but I knew he would go in it. But literally after Cheltenham we were putting him away.

"He's got the trip (three miles and one furlong) well. Today's objective was to find out. It sets us up for next year and what we are thinking about now we know he stays.

"He'd run many times before Christmas in France, so he's had an awful lot of campaigning for a baby."

Lalor claimed an emotional success in the Betway Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree.

The racing world was left shocked in January after it was announced trainer Richard Woollacott, who was based in South Molton in Devon, had died, aged 40.

Lalor provided Woollacott with his first big-race success when winning the Grade Two bumper at this meeting a year ago and he was a 14-1 shot to strike Grade One gold on his return to Merseyside, running in the name of the trainer's wife, Kayley.

With champion jockey Richard Johnson in the saddle, Lalor travelled strongly and moved to the front after jumping the third flight from home.

Bedrock briefly threatened to cause a huge upset, but Woollacott's charge kept up the gallop to prevail by two and a half lengths.

Vision Des Flos beat a weary Bedrock to the runner-up spot.

Woollacott said: "It's unbelievable, I don't know how that has just happened.

"It's a very emotional day, but obviously I've had a little bit of help from up there.

"This is a really special course for me and Richard, as we had some of our best days here. It's unreal, we love the horse and this is amazing."

Reflecting on a tough couple of months, she continued: "The horses have really kept everything going and me on the straight and narrow. They've been a big help and definitely having ones like him in the yard make you want to do it.

"I am so pleased for the owners, who have stuck by me. They are so loyal and it has worked out.

"I did say earlier 'I want to go home', I really did. Racing is one of the toughest games at times, but over recent months it has shown how amazingly supportive it can be - they really get behind you and look after you."