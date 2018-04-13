1.45 Gaskells Handicap Hurdle

Shannon Bridge is a far bigger price than he would be had he not pulled up in graded class last time, a run that surely can be forgiven. After winning his maiden hurdle, he registered a pair of seconds, one when behind the hardy Enniscoffey Oscar at Doncaster, and that effort renders this unexposed type a big price here for Dan Skelton.

Stablemate Sir Mangan is not hopeless given his low weight, while Dream Berry has a reasonable chance for Jonjo O'Neill on paper, his seventh in the Martin Pipe a nice run. He stayed on well then but stamina is not a given here.

Selection: Shannon Bridge 16-1

2.25 Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle

Some of the novice heats have not been altogether inspiring this week but this is not one of them. On The Blind Side was fancied to give Samcro a big race and keep his own unbeaten record going in the Ballymore, only to be taken out of the race after a late setback. He comes here fresher, thus, than Western Ryder, and in particular Black Op, who was a gallant second to Samcro.

Black Op would probably be the selection if there were not concerns about the form of the Tom George barn. His runners in late March and April have all struggled badly, though there may be nothing to it more than coincidence.

On The Blind Side has looked a very talented horse and is given tentative preference. This looks something like his best trip and he is sure, it seems, to finish his race strongly.

Selection: On The Blind Side 5-2

3.00 Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Chase

This is not a strong race, consistent with Petit Mouchoir, who was a punch-drunk third in the Arkle, being on offer at 1-2. However, that was a calamity of an event for the grey, who clearly was given a far too aggressive ride: Davy Russell will tell you as much.

Likely he will not be pestered here to the same (or any) extent and he should be able to eat these for breakfast. He was a top-notch hurdler, generally he jumps well and his second to Footpad at Leopardstown looks much the best form here.

Diego Du Charmil was spared compat at Cheltenham to go to firstly Ascot and then come here instead. It is hardly ideal that he fell in an Ascot handicap and he has a fair bit to find to win but he can chase home the Gigginstown-owned favourite.

Selection: Petit Mouchoir 1-2

3.40 Betway Handicap Chase

This is worth a good look for an each-way bet, with 17 declared. However, like a couple of the Irish raiders in the race, there are plenty in it hard to fancy, so a play on Thomas Patrick looks especially prudent.

He was a decent hurdler but has bettered those exploits chasing; after winning his maiden he was held at Exeter but ruthlessly good from the front at Newbury and an 8lb rise ought not halt his gallop now.

One raider with a chance is Paper Lantern, but his mark seems to demand plenty of Karl Thornton's charge.

Selection: Thomas Patrick 5-1

4.20 Ryanair Stayers Hurdle

That "heavy" entered the going at Aintree Friday will go down well in the Jedd O'Keeffe camp. Likely it was not really soft enough for Sam Spinner, a well-backed 9-4 favourite, in the Stayers' Hurdle.

Joe Colliver's ride has been slated in some quarters but it probably made no difference on the day, facing high-class stayers with speed in Supasundae and Penhill. He made mistakes and was far from disgraced in fifth; this looks more like the test he would want, and he can set the record straight.

While he has to reverse form with Wholestone, the last-named was a 14-1 chance at Cheltenham and on general form he should be able to get the better of the Nigel Twiston-Davies steed. The hardy Lil Rockerfeller has been more miss than hit this term but has a place chance.

Selection: Sam Spinner 7-4

5.15 Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase

Willie Mullins has won neither the Gold Cup nor the Irish National but he has captured the Grand National (with Hedgehunter) and Total Recall looks a worthy play to take the 2018 renewal and cap what has been a remarkable season for the son of Westerner.

By the time he finished up with Sandra Hughes, he would barely have registered with most racing fans, but his transformation has been incredible. He hacked up in the Munster National, then landed a gamble in what used to be the Hennessy and managed to sluice in over hurdles before going to Cheltenham.

In a red-hot field, he was but a 14-1 poke in the Gold Cup, and far from a forlorn proposition when making an uncharacteristic mistake and falling. Generally he jumps fine, ground isn't an issue and there may be a small bit of leeway left in his mark.

Likely the same comment applies to Gold Cup third Anibale Fly and watching that back it is striking how much he was closing on a tiring Might Bite at the wire. Might Bite was superb Thursday at Aintree and, strictly on that form, Anibale Fly is probably the horse to beat. His trainer, Tony Martin, is having a pretty dire campaign with his jumpers, the obvious exception being the victory of this fellow at Leopardstown.

Another County Meath inmate certainly comes into it due to the rain. Raz De Maree is 13 and not especially big but his attitude is first-rate and he stays longer than the mother-in-law. He would have next to no chance on goodish ground but Gavin Cromwell's Welsh National winner needs respect under Puppy Power, who took this before with Silver Birch.

That one's trainer, Gordon Elliott, has a raft of each-way hopes, principally Ucello Conti. Stablemate Tiger Roll looks a crazily short price, as does Baie Des Iles, for all that the mare's victory under Katie Walsh for husband Ross O'Sullivan would be a heartwarmer.

The British had a poor Cheltenham but they have big hopes of keeping this prize on the island. Two Scottish-trained horses run in Saturday's Grand National, aiming to follow the success of last year's winner, One for Arthur, who misses out through injury.

Sandy Thomson trains Seeyouatmidnight just a few miles from Kelso racecourse and, having been so lightly raced since a smart novice campaign, he could be really interesting here after a wind operation. Rider Brian Hughes is from County Armagh and top-class.

Blacklion did not quiet get home in the race last year and fears on that score are all the greater now given the ground. Gas Line Boy was a 17-length fifth last year and he relishes heavy, so he needs to be taken seriously for Ian Williams.

Selections: Total Recall, Raz De Maree, Seeyouatmidnight

6.20 Pinsent Masons Handicap Hurdle

Michael's Mount has taken very well to hurdling. By the sire of Penhill, Mount Nelson, he reached a decent level on the Flat, his liking for an ease then again in evidence when he won a novice hurdle at Ludlow.

His previous third to Global Citizen renders a mark of 134 attractive, all the more under crack conditional James Bowen.

Selection: Michael's Mount 5-1