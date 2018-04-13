In 2000, Ted Walsh saddled Papillon to win the Aintree Grand National, with his son Ruby in the saddle.

Could there more celebrations for the Walsh family on Merseyside, as this year's renewal sees Ted's daughter Katie riding Baie Des Iles, a horse trained by her husband Ross O'Sullivan?

Ted gave his thought's on Saturday's big race on RTÉ Radio's Morning Ireland.

Katie's chances

"There's been a bit of support for Baie Des Iles in recent days, with Katie looking to be the first woman rider to win the race. A husband and wife combining to win the race - well that's never been done before.

"Baie Des Iles is a seven-year-old mare. No seven-year-old has won it since Bogskar in 1940 and no mare has won it since Nickel Coin in 1951 and no grey mare has ever won it. People are taking all those sort of things into consideration. Some day a grey has to win it. It's a long shot but it's great to be part of it.

"It's like a small outfit qualifying for the European Cup - bit like Shamrock Rovers playing Juventus."

Qualities required to win at Aintree

"With the modification of the fences and the idea that loose horses can bypass fences, the element of the unknown has been taken out of it. You are not going to get brought down by loose horses any more.

"You are looking at a horse that stays and a horse that handles soft ground. Abundance of stamina, reaqlly. It's nearly four-and-a-half miles, 40 runners and they'll go a real good gallop. There are 30 fences to be jumped, they'll be no let up. It will be like a marathon."

Class duo

"Total Recall (Willie Mullins), who fell in the Gold Cup, would have finished fourth in that race.

"Anibale Fly (Tony Martin) was third in the Gold Cup and before that won the Paddy Power at Cheltenham.

"They are the quality horses in the field. They will stay."

Long shot

"Gavin Cromwell's Raz De Maree comes from a small yard. Hew won the Welsh National and is about 40-1. He has a shout."