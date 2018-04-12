L'Ami Serge won for the first time since the French Champion Hurdle in June in the Betway Aintree Hurdle.

Having garnered something of a reputation for not putting everything into the finish of his races, he was ultimately impressive in beating Supasundae.

The race could not have been set up better for him, as Diakali set off at a rapid pace on his first run for Gary Moore.

Turning into the straight, Clyne had joined him and held an advantage for two furlongs, but approaching the final flight the leading players were mounting up.

Supasundae was first to challenge and while My Tent Or Yours began to fade, Dary Jacob brought L'Ami Serge with a race-winning move.

The 5-1 shot pulled three lengths clear, with Clyne sticking on for third.

Jacob said: "It was a very good performance. I was quite keen to come back to two and a half miles because it suits him well. He's tough and when he's on his A-game like that, he's a very, very talented horse."

Joint-owner Simon Munir said: "That was a wonderful ride by Daryl. He really produced him right on the line. He's got so much ability, but with age, comes wisdom. Holding him up has made all the difference."

The victory completed a Grade One treble on the first day of the meeting for Nicky Henderson, who was also on the mark with We Have A Dream and Might Bite.