Tony Martin believes luck will be a crucial factor in determining how Anibale Fly performs in the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree on Saturday.

Third behind Native River and Might Bite in the last month's Cheltenham Gold Cup, the JP McManus-owned eight-year-old is officially 9lb well-in for the world's most famous steeplechase and disputes favouritism with several bookmakers.

Martin told At The Races: "We think he's fresh and well and I think he's come out of Cheltenham good.

"All being well, we'll send him on Thursday. Fingers crossed he'll run a good one and get a bit of luck.

"No matter what you have in hand, you just hope he avoids bad luck and if he gets his own little bit of luck, he could run a really good race."

Anibale Fly is third in the weights with 11st 7lb on his back, but Martin is unconcerned by the burden.

He added: "He's a big, strong horse and he carried more weight in Leopardstown when he won at Christmas (Paddy Power Chase).

"Weight shouldn't be a problem. It's all about luck. If he gets good luck and avoids bad luck, that's what we need."

Stuart Coltherd is increasingly hopeful Captain Redbeard can become a second successive Scottish-trained winner of the Aintree spectacular.

The Selkirk-based handler revealed he has received support from compatriot Lucinda Russell, who struck gold with One For Arthur 12 months ago.

Coltherd said: "He's very well. He did his last bit of work yesterday (Tuesday) and I couldn't be more pleased with him.

"He seems in good form and if we get a wee bit of luck in running, who knows?

"Right from day one Lucinda was always full of encouragement and advice if I needed any.

"He's the best horse I've ever trained. He does things at home no horse I've ever had could do.

"I really do think he's got a live chance."