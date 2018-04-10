Supasundae tops a field of nine declared for Thursday's Betway Aintree Hurdle, one of the feature events on the opening day of the Grand National meeting.

Jessica Harrington's charge was last seen when second in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham last month and drops back to two and a half miles here having filled the runner-up in the Liverpool Hurdle 12 months ago.

The New One won the Aintree Hurdle for Nigel Twiston-Davies back in 2014 and he takes another shot at the Grade One prize after finishing down the field at the Festival.

Nicky Henderson had to rule out his dual Champion Hurdle winner Buveur D'Air on Monday due to a minor setback, but he will still be double handed with both My Tent Or Yours and L'Ami Serge in the line up.

Evan Williams fields Clyne, with Ruth Jefferson running Cyrus Darius and Harry Fry pitching in Air Horse One.

Diakali makes his debut for Gary Moore having previously been a Grade One winner for Willie Mullins, while the line up is completed by French raider Izzo, who is trained by Carina Fey.

Sub Lieutenant and David Mullins

Elsewhere, Henry de Bromhead's Sub Lieutenant is the sole Irish involvement in Thursday's Betway Bowl Chase at the Liverpool track. The nine-year-old came home fourth in last month's Ryanair Chase at Prestbury Park.

Gold Cup runner-up Might Bite heads a field of eight declared.

Tom George's Double Shuffle, who was only beaten a length by Might Bite in the King George at Kempton, reopposes.

Also in the line-up is Bristol De Mai, runaway winner of the Betfair Chase for Nigel Twiston-Davies while Nick Williams' Tea For Two will try to repeat last year's success in this race.

Brian Ellison's Cotswold Chase victor Definitly Red will attempt to bounce back to form after finishing sixth in the Gold Cup.

Paul Nicholls' Clan Des Obeaux and Sizing Codelco, from Colin Tizzard's stable, complete the list of runners.