Dual King George VI Chase winner Silviniaco Conti has died after suffering an accident during a team chasing event.

The top-class chaser, who followed hot on the heels of Kauto Star and Denman for former champion trainer Paul Nicholls, had been making a success of his new career since retiring after the Grand National meeting last season.

"I am really upset to report that Silviniaco Conti has died following an accident while team chasing on Sunday," Nicholls told his Betfair blog.

"He was a brilliant horse with great scope and won seven Grade One chases for us including the King George VI in successive years and also six Grade Two chases.

"Conti was a classy chaser who was at the top for six years and took over the mantle as stable star following the retirements of Kauto Star, Denman, Master Minded and Big Buck's.

"He won over £1.152 million in prize money for his owners Chris Giles and Sullivan Bloodstock before enjoying his new life in retirement with Charlotte Alexander near Stow in the Wold over the past year.

"The initial diagnosis at the vets on Monday suggested he would be fine but unfortunately he took a turn for the worse and died early this afternoon."