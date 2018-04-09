Willie Mullins is set to field a strong hand in the Boylesports Champion Chase at Puncehstown with Douvan, Great Field and Un De Sceaux all in the mix.

There is even a possibility of Min being added to the list, but he holds an entry at Aintree this week and could run there instead.

Mullins is throwing everything at the Festival as he attempts to chase down Gordon Elliott in the race to be champion trainer, with the latter currently holding an advantage of over 500,000 euros.

He said: "Douvan is good. He seems fine since Cheltenham and we are training him towards Punchestown and the Champion Chase.

"Min is entered in Aintree but could still run at Punchestown and Great Field has pleased me since Navan and would be under consideration for that race also. I was very happy with his effort at Navan on his first run of the season.

"Un De Sceaux won nicely at Fairyhouse and the plan would be for him to go to the Champion Chase as well. He hasn't done much since Fairyhouse, but he's made of iron and we are looking forward to it."

The Coral Punchestown Gold Cup was the highlight of last year's meeting with Djakadam and Coneygree serving it up to Sizing John, but only Djakadam will return of that trio.

"Djakadam will definitely go for the Punchestown Gold Cup and that would look to be the race for Killultagh Vic also," said Mullins.

"Bellshill bypasses Aintree after his run in the Irish Grand National and so far he appears to be fine following his run last Monday, so he would be another one that we would be considering for the Gold Cup at Punchestown. Yorkhill has options over hurdles and fences and there's no decision as to where he will go yet."

The Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle is the obvious aim for Penhill.

"We were obviously going to Cheltenham hoping that Penhill could do what he did and win there without a run, but the closer it got to the race, I was just hoping to myself that he could run well at Cheltenham and then come back for this race at Punchestown - it was some prep run!" said Mullins

"We have made other entries for the race and we'll see closer to the time. Bacardys would be likely to go there and Benie Des Dieux has options. She could go for this race or else run in the EBF Mares Champion Hurdle later in the week."

Melon and Faugheen are among a typically strong squad in the Betdaq Punchestown Champion Hurdle.

"Faugheen likes it around Punchestown and could go back there for the Champion Hurdle, which is a race he has won before, or we could step him up in trip. We'll see how his work is in the coming weeks," said Mullins.

"Melon will definitely go for the Champion Hurdle and we are looking forward to bringing him there after his run at the Cheltenham Festival. Wicklow Brave was a pleasant surprise when winning the race last year and he'll go back to try to win it again. We know he has that sort of ability.

"Coquin Mans did it nicely at Fairyhouse last week and I'll go through my options for him, he could be another for the Champion Hurdle but he is also in the Stayers Hurdle."

Arguably the most talked about horse in Mullins yard since Cheltenham is the mare Laurina, but no decision has been made on her target as yet.

"I'm not sure what route I want to go with Laurina, but we have given her three entries and she is on course to run at Punchestown. Getabird is another to have run at Fairyhouse and will line up at Punchestown in either the two-mile novice or possibly the two and a half miles," said the champion trainer.