Cheltenham Festival winner Coo Star Sivola is in the frame to run at Aintree or Punchestown.

Jockey Lizzie Kelly secured a first victory at the big meeting in March when she partnered the six-year-old to a narrow success in the Ultima Handicap Chase.

Trainer Nick Williams could now step Coo Star Sivola up in class at either Aintree next week or at the Punchestown Festival, where he has been entered for the Growise Champion Novice Chase on April 24.

Jane Williams, the Devon handler's assistant, said: "We'll just go where the horse tells us to go.

"He's got that (Punchestown) entry, but nothing is set in stone as he'll also be entered at Aintree for the three-mile novice chase (Mildmay) at Aintree.

"We've been very happy with him since Cheltenham and the intention is to run again."