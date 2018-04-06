Weekend race meetings at Naas and Limerick have been cancelled following heavy rain overnight.

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board said that the course in Limerick was "partially waterlogged following 10 millimetres of rain" and as a result Saturday's fixture was off.

Sunday's scheduled meeting at Naas, which was to feature two Group 3 contests, has been postponed until Friday 13 April due to the inclement weather.

An inspection is planned for 2pm today to see whether Saturday's card at Navan can go ahead.