This afternoon's meeting at Fairyhouse has been abandoned because of a waterlogged track.

The first two days of the Irish Grand National fixture went ahead as planned, but heavy overnight rain forced an early end to the Easter festival at the County Meath circuit.

A statement issued by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board read: "Following a course inspection at Fairyhouse this morning, the course was found to be unfit for racing following 10 millimetres of rain overnight."

General Manager of the course Peter Roe told RTÉ Sport this morning: "Another 5mm of rain was forecast ahead of racing today. If we had a better forecast, a dry morning, we could have raced.

"We walked the track...and the safest thing was to pull the plug.

"We will talk with Horse Racing Ireland about finding a [new] date as soon as we can.

"Based on the forecast it won't be in the foreseeable future."