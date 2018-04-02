Tuesday's meeting at Fairyhouse will have to pass an 8am precautionary inspection if it is to go ahead.

The final day of the Easter meeting is due to feature the Grade Three John & Chich Fowler Memorial EBF Mares Chase, but officials will have to check conditions following rain during racing on Monday.

Further overnight rain is a possibility with the going described as heavy.

On Easter Monday, Gordon Elliott enjoyed another landmark afternoon in his training career as General Principle gave him a first Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on the same day he notched up his 200th winner of the season at Cork.

Elliott enjoyed a stellar Cheltenham Festival last month, winning no fewer than eight races, and 20-1 shot General Principle kept up the good work as he emerged best of the handler's 13 runners in what was a dramatic renewal of the Easter Monday feature.

The trainer probably thought his day could not get much better, but then Portnablagh outbattled her rivals to win the Cork & Waterford Mares' Point-To-Point Flat Race at Cork to make it a double century for Elliott this term.

He said: "It's unbelievable to train 200 winners in the season. It's down to the owners and the staff I have, so I'm very lucky."

Elliott later added to his fruitful afternoon as Getaway John made it winner number 201 in the closing Cawley Furniture INH Flat Race.