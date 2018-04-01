2.10 Farmhouse Foods Novice Handicap Hurdle

A deeply competitive start to National day and no doubt quite a few of these are favourably handicapped. Four JP McManus runners are food for enough debate, whatever about the other 16 runners.

Corri Lindo could provide Tony Martin with a pretty badly-needed winner. Operating at an extremely modest level with jumpers right now – just a 3pc hit-rate this season – Martin is enjoying better fortune with Flat horses. However, the lightly raced Corri Lindo comes into this after a pleasing run behind the hardy Luckyinmilan over course and trip in January.

Selection: Corri Lindo



2.45 Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Novice Hurdle

Getabird being ridden to victory at Punchestown by Paul Townend

The return of Getabird just under 20 days after his Cheltenham flop is somewhat unexpected, especially as Willie Mullins likes to have three weeks' space between running his good horses. What is far more important here is that the steed is back going right-handed and likely he can get his career back on the rails. He was too keen at Cheltenham into the bargain, though the temptation to go for headgear was obviously not strong enough.

Mullins has four runners in all here, including Sharjah, who was not disgraced in the Supreme. JP McManus has two very nice prospects too, in Damalisque and The Gunner Murphy.

Selection: Getabird



3.15 Fairyhouse Steel Handicap Hurdle

Bargy Lady looks one of the wagers of the day here. The daughter of Yeats won a maiden hurdle at Navan over a year ago over two miles and it was surprising that Willie Mullins sent her straight over three miles afterwards at Fairyhouse, when she met all sorts of trouble and will have no concern dropping back two furlongs now. She looks potentially very well-handicapped.

Twiss's Hill could go close at bigger odds. She travelled strongly for a long way back hurdling at Cork and the trip is fine.

Selection: Bargy Lady



4.25 Devenish Steeplechase

This will be a compelling watch as Un De Sceaux is nearly sure to go off hard, which could be interesting for Coney Island, who has seemed to struggle to go the speed jumping-wise in races over two miles and five furlongs at Ascot the last twice.

There will certainly be pressure on his jumping here, over two and a half miles, but he comes here fresher than Un De Sceaux, who may be a bit heartbroken after getting beaten as he did at Cheltenham. If Coney Island can stay in contention, he can out-stay the popular Un De Sceaux.

Kylemore Lough won the Ryanair Gold Cup here for Kerry Lee as a novice and has a solid enough chance at the weights for Harry Fry.

Selection: Coney Island



5.00 BoyleSports Irish Grand National Steeplechase

Gordon Elliott has 13 runners in the Grand National

Pat Kelly made his third successful Cheltenham Festival raid with Presenting Percy and Mall Dini could have given him a double but he was touched off in the Kim Muir. He was supposed to go to Aintree for the Topham, but the decision to come here instead must have something to do with the €500,000 purse.

However, the ground looks a worry. He may not be suited by a proper slog, which is a concern for Pairofbrowneyes, who is nevertheless the selection. He left Barry Murphy to join Willie Mullins and made an immediate impact for Closutton, scoring easily at Gowran, and one would not be confident that 9lb will stop him.

Given that more than half of the runners are trained by one of Mullins and Elliott, and that the Grade One Ryanair Gold Cup Sunday was contested solely by that pair, the shape of Irish jumps racing has dominated discourse this weekend. Mullins has four runners, all with legitimate chances, perhaps particularly Bellshill, who also has slight stamina doubts.

Elliott runs a staggering 13 runners, Gigginstown 11. Monbeg Notorious is third top-weight here, yet remarkably carries less than 11st. The Thyestes winner is made for this type of test and has to be considered a strong contender.

Selection: Pairofbrowneyes



5.45 Fred Kenny Lifetime Service To Racing Handicap Steeplechase

Three of the first four in the Ulster National and two others who ran then remarkably togged out for action eight days later. Over this trip, perhaps Out Sam can reverse the form with stablemate Poormans Hill, given the 8lb swing and that Our Sam was almost carried out up the hill up North.

Out Sam was well-backed on that occasion and might be able to back it up here in a trappy race. Tony Martin’s White Arm comes into the picture also.

Selection: Out Sam



6.15 Cawley Furniture Flat Race

If this were a Festival dominated by Elliott and Mullins, this is another race to illustrate that. Mullins had the 1-2 in the Cheltenham Bumper and, while none of these is an apparent stable star, he has three nice runners in a race the stable won with Blow By Blow in 2016.

Blow By Blow is now with Elliott, whose Getaway John has the assistance of Jamie Codd and his form reads well, though in truth nearly anything could win this. Brace Yourself could provide Noel Meade with a winner, having shaped well in a hot one at Leopardstown.

Selection: Getaway John