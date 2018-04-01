Al Boum Photo hit top gear late on to deny Shattered Love in the Ryanair Gold Cup Novice Chase at Fairyhouse.

The race garnered plenty of comment as only two trainers supplied all nine runners in the Grade One affair with Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott dominating, and it was current champion Mullins who came out on top.

Al Boum Photo snatches a ding-dong Ryanair Gold Cup Novice Chase at #Fairyhouse from Shattered Love #RTEracing pic.twitter.com/DuExwowGhf — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 1, 2018

Elliott carried a €500,000 advantage in the race to be champion trainer heading into the weekend, but Mullins, who clung on to his crown with a late surge last year, claimed both Grade Ones on a top-class afternoon, having already struck with Laurina.

Shattered Love, who had beaten the boys in the JLT Novices' Chase at Cheltenham, was surrounded by three Mullins runners as they fanned into the straight, yet she was still travelling best of all for Jack Kennedy.

Hitting the front she appeared to have everything under control, with her 7lb mares' allowance set to look crucial.

However, 11-2 chance Al Boum Photo, a faller in the RSA Chase when Ruby Walsh aggravated his previously-broken his leg, really got going under David Mullins and in the end won going away by a length from the 13-8 favourite.

Invitation Only was seven lengths back in third.

Mullins said: "He deserved that, as he was unlucky at Christmas. David gave him a great ride and kept a little bit up his sleeve. It's nice to get a good winner for Mrs Donnelly.

"I think he wants a longer trip and that's why he was staying on at the end. I think the first four will all be three-mile chasers down the line."

When asked if he would be finished for the season, Mullins replied, "No. There will be very few finished for the year around our place. They will be heading to Punchestown, and I'd imagine it will be the same with a stable up the road (Elliott)!

"The mare (Shattered Love) was fantastic in defeat. She was up there battling it out with Up For Review, and then with Invitation Only. She then got done by the third one of ours."