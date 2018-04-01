Laurina added to her Cheltenham Festival success by registering the first Grade One victory of her career at Fairyhouse.

It is highly likely the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final will not be her last at the top level, with the 2-11 favourite once again cruising to victory.

Laurina takes the Grade One Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final at Fairyhouse #RTEracing pic.twitter.com/UxX2iLzMNh — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 1, 2018

While the winning margin did not match her 18-length Cheltenham stroll, Paul Townend was able to sit motionless for much of the contest.

The only real moment of anguish came when stablemate Redhotfillypeppers fell at the head of affairs and Laurina needed to be nimble on her feet to navigate the trouble.

She eventually eased past another stablemate in Salsaretta and was never put under any pressure in winning by eight and a half lengths from the Gordon Elliott-trained Lackaneen Leader. Alletrix finished third.

Delighted trainer Willie Mullins said: "I thought she was very good and it's great she has won a Grade One. She was cantering everywhere and just seems to be a lot better than the rest at the moment.

"If all is well we'll go on to Punchestown with her. We'll have to see how the other horses that ran at Cheltenham fare over the next few days. It's not going to be easy for them, especially on that ground as it's very tacky. She handled it well.

"She could go for a novice race at Punchestown. The mares' race is an open race, which would be tough. I'm going to leave it open and I wouldn't be worried about trip.

"She could go out to three (miles) easily and has enough ability to do two miles."

Townend said: "She's a joy to ride and so simple as well. I just kept it simple. She's growing up every day and makes my life easy."

RaceBets gave Laurina a 10-1 quote from 12-1 for the 2019 Champion Hurdle.