Thunder Snow benefited from a well-judged front-running ride from Christophe Soumillon to claim a surprise victory in the Dubai World Cup at Meydan.



Saeed bin Suroor's charge had competed in each of the three rounds of this year's Al Maktoum Challenge, finishing second in round one, winning round two and suffering an odds-on reverse in round three.



Although a Group One winner as a two-year-old and three-year-old, he looked to have his work cut out in the feature event of the night, but appeared much improved under more positive tactics and secured an impressive success.



Soumillon allowed Thunder Snow to roll along in front from the outset, with Bob Baffert's red-hot favourite West Coast always in his slipstream.



The American challenger looked poised to attack rounding the home turn, but it was soon obvious Thunder Snow had far more in the locker and he powered clear to score readily.



West Coast just managed to hold on to the runner-up spot from stablemate Mubtaahij.



Bin Suroor was saddling his eighth World Cup winner, while it was a first for Soumillon.