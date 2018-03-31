Vazirabad will be aimed at the Ascot Gold Cup after charging home to make history with a third successive victory in the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan.

Just as he did last season, Alain de Royer-Dupre's six-year-old warmed up for his big-race assignment by finishing second in the Nad Al Sheba Trophy over a mile and three-quarters a month ago and was the hot favourite to add to his tally on World Cup night.

Frontiersman took the field along ahead of fellow Godolphin representative Red Galileo and that pair rounded the home turn with a significant advantage over the rest of the field.

However, Vazirabad and Christophe Soumillon soon began to make inroads and the French challenger was well on top at the line, winning in a course-record time, becoming the first horse to win three times on World Cup night.

David Simcock's Sheikhzayedroad came from a long way back to fill the runner-up spot, but last year's Ascot Gold Cup hero Big Orange was a big disappointment for Michael Bell and Frankie Dettori.

Royer-Dupre said: "How the race was run was perfect for him.

"I always said that we never had him better than today. He was so relaxed and calm before the race and the pace was very strong. The more pace, the better for him.

"They went as fast as if they were going over a mile and that really helped my confidence.

"There is no doubt that this is his best ever performance, but as I said, I am not surprised, he was so well in the run-up to the race.

"When you come every year to Dubai, you learn what to do. It is very hot and you have to adapt to that. We will now target the Ascot Gold Cup in June."

Soumillon said: "We went quite fast all the way, I knew we would and it was a bit hard to follow that rhythm.

"I know he is a horse who doesn't like to hit the front too early, and in the last 200 metres he stopped completely.

"These are great moments, but with him you never, you have to concentrate until the line. He's not Zarkava, but the feeling is close to it."

Charlie Appleby saddled the third home Rare Rhythm and the fourth Frontiersman.

He said: "It was a very good performance by both of ours.

"Frontiersman was strong a the front end until the last 200 yards found him out.

"With Rare Rhythm, we knew it wasn't ideal that there was no juice in the ground.

"They are two horses who should make up into good Cup performers in Europe later in the year."