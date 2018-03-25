Colin Tizzard has not ruled out the prospect of giving Cue Card the chance to bounce back from his disappointing Cheltenham Festival defeat.

Although the Milborne Port handler would not be drawn on which race the multiple Grade One winner would contest, he hinted that running again remains an option.

After falling in both the 2016 and 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup, the Jean Bishop-owned 12 year-old was last sighted pulling up in the Ryanair Chase at the big meeting earlier this month.

Tizzard said: "The horse is absolutely fine and he's not retired. All I'll say is that we said we were going to run him until the end of the season and nothing has changed."

As to an outing at either Aintree or Sandown, he added: "We've no preference, I can tell you that at the moment."