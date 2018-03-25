Super-sub Leigh Roche overcame being unshipped on the way to the start to guide Making Light to victory in the Lodge Park Stud Irish EBF Park Express Stakes at Naas.

The Dermot Weld-trained filly showed her well-being when getting rid of her rider in the preliminaries, but the partnership were soon reunited.

Roche, who was replacing sidelined stable jockey Pat Smullen, bided his time in the race and produced Making Light (9-4) late to land the Group Three prize by half a length from Panstarr.

"She's a very consistent filly and it's nice to win another Group race with her," said Weld.

"All being well she'll go for the Gladness, that would be the logical progression for her.

"Over seven or a mile, she seems to be equally versatile."

He added: "I gather what happened (on the way to the start) was that there are swings down below and some of the children ran out and she unseated Leigh.

"She was always travelling like a winner all the way through and the only slight concern I had was a mile on the very heavy ground, on the score of fitness.

"It's lovely to win the first Group race of the year. Obviously we're hopeful that Pat will be back soon.

"She's a lovely mare and a lovely mare to train. I think she'll be equally effective over seven as a mile the way she was travelling there at the seven.

"It was lovely to win it especially as Eva Maria (of owners Moyglare Stud) was here today, she came over to see her run."